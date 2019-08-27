Backstreet Boys announce new song with Steve Aoki, “Let It Be Me”

A Backstreet Boys/Steve Aoki collaboration is on its way.
BSB announced the new song, called “Let It Be Me,” on their Instagram page, along with a photo of the group that included Aoki, a superstar deejay and producer.
"Introducing the 6th Backstreet Boy," they captioned the photo.
Aoki commented on the post, “I’m honored. Can’t wait to drop this.”
The song -- which does not appear on the group's current album DNA -- will be released on September 6.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.