Backstreet Boys announce new song with Steve Aoki, “Let It Be Me”

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboA Backstreet Boys/Steve Aoki collaboration is on its way.

BSB announced the new song, called “Let It Be Me,” on their Instagram page, along with a photo of the group that included Aoki, a superstar deejay and producer.

"Introducing the 6th Backstreet Boy," they captioned the photo.

Aoki commented on the post, “I’m honored. Can’t wait to drop this.”

The song -- which does not appear on the group's current album DNA -- will be released on September 6.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.