Backstreet Boys announce new tour dates in Latin America

ABC/Paula LoboThe Backstreet Boys are bringing their DNA tour to Latin America.

The group tweeted dates for the new leg of the trek, kicking off February 21 in Mexico City. They’ll hit countries including Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay, before wrapping up with three shows in Brazil on March 11, 13 and 15.

Ticket information is available on BackstreetBoys.com.

Tonight, BSB plays Tulsa, OK. Their U.S. dates continue through September 16 and then they head to Asia in October.

As previously reported, on September 6, the group will release a new song called "Let It Be Me," a collaboration with superstar deejay and producer Steve Aoki.

