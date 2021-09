In July, the Backstreet Boys announced they were performing for 12 nights at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in Las Vegas.

Those shows have now been canceled and refunds will be issued automatically.

This has also postponed their holiday album.

In a statement they said, with the current state of the world still limiting our travel and causing small things in these processes to take much longer we have decided to wait until 2022 to release our Christmas album.