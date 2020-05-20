Backstreet Boys Cancel Tour. Waaaaaaaaah!

This one really breaks my heart! They were supposed to be coming to town to the iThink Financial Amphitheater in September.
The goodness is, they didn’t CANCEL the shows, they’re just postponed. They’ll let us know as soon as they’re ready to get out on the road again!
As much as we were looking forward to seeing you all this summer, our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our fans. We are officially postponing the DNA North American tour. Make sure you hang on to your tickets, because you know we’ll be back again! An announcement will be coming your way next week. Stay safe and stay home. Love you guys ❤️ #DNAWorldTour