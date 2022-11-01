Backstreet Boys Debut Music Video for ‘Last Christmas’

The Backstreet Boys have a new Christmas album titled, A Very Backstreet Christmas.
They released the music video for Last Christmas.
The video is a behind-the-scenes look at them in the studio working on the song and getting ready for the holiday season.
Mariah Carey has declared it is officially the Christmas season. What is something you watch, listen to or eat that officially makes it the holiday season for you?
