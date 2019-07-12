Backstreet Boys' DNA Tour hits the U.S. starting tonight: "We're gonna blow America away"

Live Nation Entertainment

The Backstreet Boys kicked off their DNA world tour a few months ago in Europe, but now they're bringing their production to North America, starting tonight in Washington, D.C.

As Backstreet's Howie Dorough explains, even if you saw the Boys in Vegas during their residency show, Larger Than Life, this tour will be a whole new experience.

"We kicked [the tour] off in Europe early May and I'm glad we were able to do that, because we've really gotten it perfected for America," he tells ABC Radio. "It's a great show. It's totally different than our Vegas residency...I think a lot of people were thinking, 'Oh, it must be Vegas, just taking it around the world,' but it's a totally brand-new show."

"I think we're gonna blow America away," Howie gushes. "The set design is unlike anything I've ever seen, the set list is really good. I think we really accomplish taking our fans [on] a true trip down memory lane with all the oldies but goodies, and we've been able to properly sprinkle in some of the songs from the DNA album."

And along with favorites like "I Want It That Way," "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and "As Long As You Love Me," Howie says you'll also get to see all your favorite Backstreet Boys dance moves. Almost.

"Oh yeah, we're going out full on, 100 percent," he promises, then laughs, "There's only thing we're not doing: getting down on the knees. We wanna make sure we can get back up!"

In addition to the tour kickoff, Howie's also releasing a new solo project Friday: A children's album titled Which One Am I?, inspired by his own experiences growing up. A musical, based on the album and starring Howie, debuts in January. Visit HowieD.net for details.

