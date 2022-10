Tis the season for not just Pumpkin Spice and Holiday movies but also holiday specials.

ABC has a jam-packed holiday lineup. Here are some of the highlights:

CMA Country is on December 1st

Mickey Saves Christmas and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure are on November 27th

A Very Backstreet Holiday will air on December 14th

Finding Harmony will follow the Backstreet special. The special features John Legend.

What are your favorite Christmas movies and specials to watch?