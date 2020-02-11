Backstreet Boys' new tour leg will feel like a "totally new concert," says Howie D.

Dennis Leupold

Dennis Leupold

Monday, The Backstreet Boys announced a February 14 on-sale date for a new North American leg of their DNA World Tour. But according to Backstreet's Howie Dorough, even if you saw them last year, this new leg will have a "different vibe."

"The production is gonna be a little bit changed -- this past run was all in arenas," Howie tells ABC Audio. "This time around....[it's] a mixture of arenas/amphitheaters, so we've actually changed up the [stage] set."

"I think overall, the set list is going to pretty much stay the same," Howie adds. "But you're going to feel a different vibe. It's not going to feel like, 'OK, well...I'm seeing the same show' -- you're going to feel [like it's] a totally new concert."

Howie says Backstreet added this new run of dates so they could perform in large portions of the country they didn't get to last year. He also notes that they'll be playing Lexington, Kentucky's Rupp Arena, which is Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell's hometown venue.

Meanwhile, Howie credits band mate Nick Carter for his latest solo venture. Last year, he released a children's album called Which One Am I and now, four of the videos he made for that project are airing on BabyFirst TV, which is targeted to very young children.

"He's like 'Dude...you should reach out to BabyFirst!'" Howie says Nick told him. "His kids are [at the right age to be] into it. And I...reached out to them...and they fell in love with the project."

"They're actually now showing the videos on the channel," he explains. "And it's a great channel...they really promote positive messages and content for babies and toddlers. And I totally wish I'd had something like that [for my kids]."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.