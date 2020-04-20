Backstreet Boys thank fans on 27th anniversary: "Grateful for what each of you has given us"

Dennis Leupold

Dennis LeupoldNearly 30 years after they first formed, the Backstreet Boys still want it that way.

The group marked its 27th anniversary on Monday with a special Instagram post shouting out their fans for all their support over the years.

"Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys. On Apr 20, 1993 we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group. We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us," the group captioned a photo of the five of them years ago, standing on a beach in the surf.



"We hoped you’d hear our music. Then you came...a dozen ...a hundred...thousands...millions!? To say we dreamed for this would be an understatement," they continue. "We know we are here because of you. You were our little dream and now you are all our reality. Grateful for what each of you has given us and for what’s ahead...As long as there’ll be music."

The group added the hashtag #KTBSPA, which stands for "Keep the Backstreet Pride Alive."

Not only has Backstreet Boys lasted longer than most marriages, they're still killing it. Just last year, they scored a #1 album with DNA, launched a successful tour, and scored a Grammy nomination to boot. Last month, their socially-distanced performance of "I Want It That Way" was a highlight of FOX's Living Room Concert for America benefit special.

Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys. On Apr 20, 1993 we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group. We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us. We hoped you’d hear our music. pic.twitter.com/n1QdEiOUSa — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) April 20, 2020





Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.