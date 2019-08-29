Backstreet may be back….but now the girls are screaming for Brian Littrell's son

Leighanne Littrell

The Backstreet Boys have had girls going crazy over them for more than 25 years -- but now the tables have turned. Baylee Littrell, the teenage son of Backstreet's Brian Littrell, is a budding country star who's been opening for the group on their current DNA tour, and he's taking the attention away from his famous dad.

Take, for example, an incident before Backstreet's show in Toronto.

"We're all walking down the street trying to find a place to eat," Baylee tells ABC Radio. "And this girl comes running up in front of me and my dad, and me and my dad are walking side by side."

"And she stops. She goes, 'OH. MY. GOSH.' And I just look at my dad, and I go to step back," he recalls. As usual, he expected the girl's attention was on Brian. But he was wrong.

"She goes, 'You're Baylee Littrell.' And I just looked at my dad, and I gave him this little smirk, and I was like, 'Yes I am!' And she was like, 'Can I get a picture with you? And I was like, 'Heck yeah!'"

While Baylee's developed a following with his singles "We Run This Beach," "Boxes," and "Don't Knock It", his dad was still surprised at having to share the spotlight with him.

"My dad's like, 'What just happened?'" Baylee laughs. "I'm like, 'I'll tell you what just happened! Get used to it buddy!'"

Baylee got a similar reaction earlier this week, while playing a showcase at FGL House prior to BSB's Nashville show. He credits the bar's namesake duo -- "Cruise" superstars Florida Georgia Line -- with partially inspiring his country career, following BSB's #1 country hit with FGL, "God, Your Mama, and Me."

