Backstreet's AJ McLean swears he didn't ask his "dear, dear friend" Robert Downey Jr. for any Endgame spoilers

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for DisneyAvengers: Endgame had its star-studded premiere Monday night in Hollywood, and one celebrity who made an unlikely appearance was Backstreet Boy AJ McLean. Turns out he's super-tight with the guy who started the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe 10 years ago: Iron Man. Well, Iron Man's real-life alter-ego, anyway.

"Robert Downey [Jr.] has actually become a dear, dear friend of mine," AJ told Entertainment Tonight. "He is one of the sweetest, most talented, most genuine human beings on the planet and he has always been so gracious to hook a brother up [with an invitation]."

It turns out that, "out of all my brothers in the band, I am the most obsessed with Marvel. Obsessed," gushed AJ.

But even though he and RDJ are BFFs, AJ swears he didn't pump him for any spoilers about the super-secretive film.

"I don't ask. I don't want to know. I sometimes won't even watch the actual trailers. I don't want to know nothing," AJ claimed.

The Backstreet Boys will finally wrap up their successful Las Vegas residency on Saturday, and then hit the road for their DNA tour next month. This past Saturday, April 20, marked the group's 26th anniversary.

Avengers: Endgame officially opens on Friday from Marvel which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

