Backstreet's Howie Dorough mounting musical theater production inspired by new solo album

ABC/Eric McCandlessThe Backstreet Boys are already pretty busy with their newly launched DNA tour, but Backstreet's Howie Dorough also has a solo project coming up this summer.

On July 12, he'll release Which One Am I? described as a "family album" of songs about his childhood, and how he overcame his insecurities to become the man he is today.

The songs on the album have also inspired a musical theater production called Howie D: Back in the Day. It'll premiere next year at the Rose Theater in Omaha, Nebraska.

In a statement, Howie says, "When I started writing these songs...it became clear that together they revealed my own story. These songs are about a kid who conquers a myriad of his own fears and learns to accept himself for the unique person he really is.”

Howie says the album is designed to "remind people that no matter what they’re going through, they can emerge victorious,” adding, "I especially want kids who listen to the music to come away knowing that everything that happens teaches you how to develop into the person you were meant to be.”

The album's first single, “No Hablo Español,” premiered last week via People.com. It was inspired by Howie's background as the son of a Puerto Rican mother and Irish-American father. The video features Howie's 10-year-old son James and his mom Paula.

