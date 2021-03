Here’s something you didn’t know you needed until just this moment: bacon-scented shoelaces.

I WANT THESE!

Starting Friday and running through April 1st, Oscar Mayer is giving fans the chance to take the smells of breakfast with them all day long.

Just tweet the hashtags #OscarCookMyKicks and #Sweepstakes. 1,500 lucky winners will then be chosen.

According to Delish, these exclusive shoelaces are scented using actual Oscar Mayer Hardwood Smoked Bacon too.

