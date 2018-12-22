“Bad Boys” Adds More Starpower

Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton have been added to the lineup for “Bad Boys 3.” Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will reprise their roles for the film called “Bad Boys for Life” and the three were apparently chosen via “chemistry tests.” Hudgens, Ludwig, and Melton will play a specialized police unit who end up meeting Will and Martin’s characters to help fight a new criminal element in Miami. Production for the film starts in January and will be in theaters January 2020. Do you like the additions to the cast of “Bad Boys 3?”