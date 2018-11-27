Bad Santa (2003)

Starring Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, and Lauren Graham, Bad Santa follows criminals Willie and Marcus as they disguise themselves as Santa Claus and his elf and travel across the country to major malls, using the good will people have toward Santa to rob the mall stores blind. The problem is, Willie can’t stand kids and it’s all he can do to keep himself from getting fired while on the job. Their plan still progresses beautifully until the two reprobates meet an introverted 8-year-old boy who thinks Willie is the real Santa Claus. Overweight, awkward, and the frequent target of bullies, the boy manages to arouse something like sympathy from Willie, who tries to give him some advice and develops something vaguely resembling Christmas spirit along the way.

Starring, in alphabetical order: Tony Cox, Lauren Graham, Brett Kelly, Bernie Mac, John Ritter, Billy Bob Thornton, Lauren Tom

Bad Santa | Official Trailer (HD) – Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Lauren Graham | MIRAMAX

