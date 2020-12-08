Is this the worst Santa ever? An Illinois mall Santa dropped the hammer on a little boy who asked him for a Nerf gun for Christmas — telling the bawling kid he wouldn’t bring him the toy. The politically correct Kris Kringle was caught on video asking the child what he wanted for the holiday. The boy apparently mentioned a gun, because the Santa could be heard replying, “No, no guns.’’ Well, that’s when the mall stepped in…Harlem Irving Plaza was upset over the incident…the Santa resigned and the mall sent another “cool” Santa to the boys house with the Nerf gun! The mall says: We are happy to report that the “real” Santa visited the boy at his home today to bring him a nerf gun! We hope we restored Christmas magic to this boy and his family with Santa’s special visit.