Badfinger teams up with Rick Springfield for new version of band's 1979 tune "Love Is Gonna Come at Last"

Rick Springfield lends his talents to the latest in a series of digital singles pairing Badfinger guitarist Joe Molland with various pop and rock musicians on new versions of songs by the famed U.K. power-pop band.

The new track, which is available now, is an updated rendition of “Love Is Gonna Come at Last,” a Molland-penned tune from Badfinger’s 1979 album Airwaves. Springfield sings lead and plays guitar on the tune, while Molland contributes backing vocals and bass.

“Badfinger has always been one of my all-time favorite bands,” says Springfield in a statement. “In fact, I am often asked by journalists, ‘What is the one song you had wished you had written?’ and my answer is [Badfinger’s 1972 hit] ‘Baby Blue.’ What a perfect song! Their music was and is immortal.”

You can check out the track now on YouTube.

A full-length album featuring “Love Is Gonna Come at Last” with Springfield, as well as other updated Badfinger songs boasting such special guests as Todd Rundgren, ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, power-pop artist Matthew Sweet, blues guitarist Sonny Landreth and more is due out later in 2021.

By Matt Friedlander

