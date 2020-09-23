Badfinger teams up with Rick Wakeman for new version of the band's 1969 hit "Come and Get It"

Cleopatra Records

Badfinger has released a new version of the band’s 1969 Paul McCartney-penned hit “Come and Get It” as a digital single and via streaming services.

The track features a little help from former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, who contributes piano to the updated recording.

Lead vocals are courtesy of an archival recording by Badfinger singer/guitarist Joey Molland, who is the last surviving original member of the group.

Badfinger’s original version of “Come and Get It” was sung by singer/bassist Tom Evans, and reached #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. McCartney produced and played tambourine on the track, which appeared in the 1969 film The Magic Christian.

“Come and Get It” is the latest in a series of new versions of Badfinger hits released digitally this year featuring Molland joined by various guest artists. A rendition of “Baby Blue” featuring power-pop artist Matthew Sweet came out in May, while a version of “Day After Day” that included guest appearances by Jethro Tull‘s Ian Anderson and veteran U.K. rocker Terry Reid was released in July.

As previously reported, Molland will be releasing a new solo album titled Be True to Yourself on October 16 featuring contributions from The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz, former Wings drummer Steve Holley, ex-Chicago singer/bassist Jason Scheff and Julian Lennon.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.