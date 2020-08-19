Badfinger's Joey Molland to release new solo album, 'Be True to Yourself,' in October

Omnivore Recordings

If you want it, here it is! Founding Badfinger member Joey Molland will release a new solo album titled Be True to Yourself on October 16.

The 10-track collection, which is Molland’s first album of new songs since 2013’s Return to Memphis, features contributions from a number of the singer/guitarist’s well-known musical friends, including The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz, former Wings drummer Steve Holley, ex-Chicago singer/bassist Jason Scheff and Julian Lennon.

Be True to Yourself was produced and co-written by Mark Hudson, whose production credits include Aerosmith, Ringo Starr and last year’s posthumous Harry Nilsson album Losst and Founnd.

The front and back covers of Be True to Yourself feature photos taken by Lennon. The album is available for pre-order now, and will be released on CD and digitally.

You can check out a trailer for the record that features clips of two new songs, “Rainy Day Man” and “Better Tomorrow,” at Omnivore Recordings’ official YouTube channel. “Rainy Day Man” will be released as a single from Be True to Yourself.

Molland is the last surviving original member of Badfinger and he continues to lead an incarnation of the group called Joey Molland’s Badfinger.

Last year, Joey took part in the “It Was Fifty Years Ago Today — A Tribute to The Beatles‘ White Album” tour, which also featured Dolenz, Scheff, Todd Rundgren and Christopher Cross.

Here’s the full track list of Be True to Yourself:

“This Time”

“Better Tomorrow”

“Rainy Day Man”

“Heaven”

“All I Want to Do”

“I Don’t Wanna Be Done with You”

“All I Do Is Cry”

“Loving You”

“Shine”

“Be True to Yourself”

