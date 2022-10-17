Baker Creates Han Solo Out Of Bread!

A bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area is sharing a new creation.

“Pan Solo” is a six-foot bread sculpture of the “Star Wars” character Han Solo as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Hannalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan, own One House Bakery, and spent weeks molding, baking and assembling the life-sized sculpture using wood and two types of dough.

Pan Solo is the bakery’s entry in the annual Downtown Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Contest.

The public will get to vote on their favorites.

The dough eventually will be composted, not eaten.

