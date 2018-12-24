Balcony Collapse in Miami Sends 4 to the Hospital

Four people are recovering in the hospital after the second-story balcony of an apartment collapsed beneath them.

The incident occurred around 10:00 am Sunday near Collins Avenue and 85th Street.

Officials reported that the victims were standing on the balcony when it just suddenly gave way, falling on top of an unoccupied vehicle.

A balcony collapses in South Beach. 4 people rushed to nearby hospitals. All were on the balcony, no one was in this car. The couple who owns the car says they just moved to Florida from New Jersey. (@wsvn) pic.twitter.com/2lk59xjfU2 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) December 23, 2018

While no one was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, witnesses reported that at least one of the victims became stuck between the balcony and the vehicle.

Authorities took two of the victims to Mount Sinai Medical Center. One victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, and another victim was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. All of the victims are said to be in stable condition at this time.

The owners of the vehicle who just moved from New Jersey told reporters that they will make do without the car, for now, they are just glad no one was killed.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the collapse.

No one else was injured during the incident.