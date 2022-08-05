Balenciaga reveals $1,790 trash bag

It’s not just a trash bag….it’s Balenciaga.

Balenciaga selling 'most expensive trash bag in the world' for $1,790 https://t.co/zEE9HXdcwy pic.twitter.com/EeSDNEzDWg — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2022

I’m just waiting until the day Kim Kardashian wears this on the street, and then for some reason, we will all adapt a trash bag into our ‘going-out’ wardrobe.

“It’s a trash bag.” “It’s ugly.” Ok…but it’s BALENCIAGA.

The fakes are gonna be pretty spot on.

This makes me wonder, is a lawn mower gonna be Gucci? Will a kitchen apron be Chanel?

I guess we have to wait and see…