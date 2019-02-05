Baltimore to Stop Prosecuting Marijuana Possession Related Cases

Authorities in Baltimore have made the decision to stop prosecuting marijuana possession-related cases.

State Attorney Marilyn Mosby made the announcement Tuesday stating her office will no longer take marijuana possession cases regardless of weight or the person’s prior criminal history. Mosby says the decision was made in the interest of public justice because the prosecutions have no public safety value.

“We need to get serious about prioritizing what actually makes us safe,” Mosby said. “No one who is serious about public safety can honestly say that spending resources to jail people for marijuana use is a smart way to use our limited time and money.”

In addition to the ruling, the state attorney plans to vacate several thousand previous marijuana convictions dating back to 2011 and plans to propose legislation that will give prosecutors the power to vacate convictions on their own.

Despite the ruling, the office will still prosecute cases regarding those who illegally sell marijuana or have any intent to distribute it.

