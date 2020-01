Disney has decided to traumatize another generation of children by murdering Bambi’s mother all over again. The 1942 classic “Bambi” is next up on the Disney remake conveyor belt. It’ll be CGI like the recent “Lion King” redo . . . which made $1.65 BILLION worldwide. There’s no word yet on casting or a director, but one of the women chosen to write the movie also worked on “Captain Marvel”, if that makes you feel any better.