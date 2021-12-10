Banana Clips Are Back!?

Who remembers the 80’s phenomenon of the ‘Banana Clip?’

TikTok claims the hair accessory is back.

A TikTok influencer with long hair showed what her ponytail looked like with a regular hair tie and then what it looked like with a banana clip.

She shared the healthy hair benefits of using a banana clip, hair looks way longer, better for hair health, better than claw clips for long or thick hair.

If you grew up wearing a banana clip, would you go back and use it again? If you never used one would you give it a try now?