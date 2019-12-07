Banana Duct-Taped To Wall Sells For $120,000 At Miami Art Show

A banana duct-taped to a wall. Not only is it art, it just sold for $120,000 at a Miami art show. The installation, called ‘Comedian’, is the work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who unveiled it at Art Basel this week. A spokeswoman explained the piece by saying “The banana is many things – a symbol of global trade, a witty double entendre, and a classic device for humor”. One of Cattelan’s previous creations was a solid gold toilet that made headlines last year when it was stolen from a British palace. How much would you pay for a banana duct-taped to a wall? Is the art world just one big scam?