Bananarama Shares Brand-New Single

Bananarama has just shared a fun new single.

“Supernova” comes from the group’s ‘Glorious – The Ultimate Collection,’ anthology. The song blends pulsating electro-pop bass and celestial vibes to create future-facing pop.

Keren Woodward says, “‘Supernova’ makes me want to throw my hands up and dance! Both of these new tracks share the euphoric feeling that we’ve been doing this for 40 years and we’re lucky to do what we do.”

‘Glorious – The Ultimate Collection’ charts the lives of Bananarama members Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward via their personally curated career highlights. It will be released on March 8th.

What is your favorite Bananarama song?