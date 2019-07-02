Bananarama to release CD version of latest album "In Stereo" in the U.S. this month

BFD

BFDIt won't be a cruel summer for Bananarama fans: The best-selling British girl group's latest studio album, In Stereo, will be released on CD in the U.S. on July 26. In Stereo is the outfit's first new studio effort since 2009's Diva.

Bananarama's current lineup features two of the group's original three members: Keren Woodward and Sara Dallin. Fellow founding member Siobhan Fahey left the band in 1988, but reunited with Woodward and Dallin to tour in 2017 and 2018.

You can check out a video for "Stuff Like That," one of the new album's 10 tracks, on Bananarama's official YouTube channel. The danceable tune sounds like it time-traveled from the 1970s disco era.

"We are so thrilled with the reaction we have had to the album and the singles here in Europe and hope you feel the same about In Stereo in the U.S.," Woodward says. "It's pop, it's electro, it's dance, it's Bananarama!"

The In Stereo CD is available for pre-order now.

This past Sunday, Bananarama gave its first-ever performance at the U.K.'s famed Glastonbury Festival. The group has a variety of other shows in the U.K. and Japan lined up during the summer. Check out Bananarama.co.uk for their fill itinerary.

Here's the In Stereo track list:

"Love in Stereo"

"Dance Music"

"I'm On Fire"

"Intoxicated"

"Tonight"

"Looking for Someone"

"Stuff Like That"

"It's Gonna Be Alright"

"Got to Get Away"

"On Your Own"

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.