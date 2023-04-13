‘Bank of Dave,’ featuring Def Leppard cameo, to get U.S. release

Ross Halfin

Earlier this year, Def Leppard appeared in the feel-good movie Bank of Dave, which only aired on Netflix in the U.K. Well, it looks like U.S. fans are finally going to get to see what all the fuss was about.

Deadline reports that Samuel Goldwyn Films has landed the North American rights to the British comedy, and will release it in theaters and digitally later this year.

Bank of Dave tells the real-life story of a working-class, self-made millionaire named Dave Fishwick, who tries to set up a community bank to help his town’s local businesses survive. It stars actor Rory Kinnear, who’s been in Penny Dreadful, Black Mirror and James Bond films, including Quantum of Solace and Skyfall.

Def Leppard appear in a cameo in the film, performing at a charity fundraiser for the bank, and were so excited about their appearance they shared behind-the-scenes footage of the filming with fans back in January.

“What a special day,” drummer Rick Allen shared in the clip. “I’m really excited about how this turns out and I think it’s just really an honor to be involved with something like this, with such a fantastic story.”

