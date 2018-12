Authorities are currently searching for a man who robbed a Capital Bank in Aventura.

The incident occurred last Friday around 3:00 pm.

The suspect walked into the bank and demanded the teller give him money.

Though the bank was full of customers, no one was injured.

Authorities have released stills from a surveillance video of the incident in attempt to identify and capture the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000.