Barack Obama Makes Billboard Hot R&B Songs Chart Debut

Barack Obama is an R&B chart star and he can thank “Hamilton” creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. The former President has debuted on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart at number 22 with his performance, alongside Christopher Jackson and gospel singer BeBe Winans on the remixed version of “Hamilton” song “One Last Time (44 Remix).”

The song is a gospel-inspired remix from the Hit Broadway show. The remixed track sold 9,000 downloads and had 307,000 online streams in the first week after its Dec 20 release.