Barack Obama unveils his Springsteen-heavy "Shower World Tour" playlist

It turns out former president Barack Obama loves listening to Bruce Springsteen‘s music as much as he loves sharing the microphone with The Boss on their Spotify podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA.

The streaming service shared Obama’s “Shower World Tour setlist” on Wednesday, and 44-song list contains a hefty dose of Springsteen, including two versions of the song for which their podcast is named.

Besides the studio version of “Born in the U.S.A.,” Obama’s shower playlist includes a live recording from New York’s Walter Kerr Theatre from July 2018.

Among the other Springsteen tunes on the list are “Born to Run,” “My Hometown,” “American Skin (41 Shots),” “My Father’s House,” “Growin’ Up” and “We Take Care of Our Own.” In addition, Barack included some covers of The Boss’s songs and tunes by a couple of members of Bruce’s E Street Band — his wife Patti Scialfa and late sax player Clarence Clemons.

Also on the list are songs by The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac, Patti Smith, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Elvis Presley, Joni Mitchell, Donna Summer, The Pointer Sisters, Bill Withers, Sam Cooke, The Ohio Players, Natalie Cole, Al Green, Ray Charles and Billy Paul.

During Monday’s episode of the podcast, Obama revealed that he loves singing in the shower, much to his family’s dismay.

“I sing in the shower, I sing outside of the shower. I am unembarrassed about singing,” he said while laughing. “My daughters and my wife sometimes roll their eyes.”

Check out the entire 44-song playlist here.

