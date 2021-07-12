Barack Obama’s 2021 summer playlist includes songs by The Rolling Stones, George Harrison, Stevie Wonder

ABC

Another summer means another summer music playlist from Barack Obama.

Over the weekend, the former president took to social media to share what he’s listening to these days. Like past playlists, the 2021 edition encompasses a range of genres, and it includes songs by several famous rock veterans.

Among the tunes that appear on the 38-track playlist are The Rolling Stones‘ “Tumbling Dice,” George Harrison‘s “My Sweet Lord,” Stevie Wonder‘s “If You Really Love Me,” Chicago‘s “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” and Smokey Robinson & the Miracles‘ “The Tears of a Clown.”

Alongside the list, Obama wrote, “With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately — it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

Other artists that Obama has been listening to include Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Bob Marley & the Wailers, Simply Red, The Staple Singers and Miles Davis.

