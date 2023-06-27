Barbie Dreamhouse Is On Airbnb

The Barbie Dreamhouse is back on Airbnb, kind of.

Fans can request to book Ken’s room in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse beginning July 17 at 10 a.m. PT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse.

The stay includes two individual one-night visits for up to two guests.

Selected winners will stay at the pink mansion in Malibu on July 21 and July 22, free of charge, to indulge in all the “Kenergy” that revamped beach home has the offer.

Ken’s hosting commemorates the July 21 release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” The film will star Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

