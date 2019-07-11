Barbie Honoring David Bowie with Doll

This week marks the 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and the late Ziggy Stardust is getting the classic American treatment with his own commemorative Barbie doll.

Bowie Barbie features a metallic-suited, platform-booted and the trademark out-of-this-universe red haircut. The doll is $50 but brokers are already selling the doll on auction sites for upwards of $200.

A 50th anniversary Space Oddity box set was also released today! It includes four 7″ vinyl singles and a double-sided poster.

Would you buy a rockstar-themed Barbie doll? Who should Barbie pay tribute to next?