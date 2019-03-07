Barbie Just Released a Line of Dolls Inspired by Influential Women

Barbie is celebrating her 60th Anniversary this year.

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th, Barbie created a line of dolls that honor women they have deemed role models.

Some of the women being honored with a doll are Yara Shahidi actress from Black’ish/Grown’ish tv show, Naomi Osaka-tennis player, Kelsea Ballerini-country singer, Adwoa Aboah-British/Ghanaian fashion model.

The collection will honor 20 women from 18 countries.

Barbie will close the “Dream Gap” by donating money to organizations aimed at “leveling the playing field for girls.”

Do you remember your first Barbie? Which one did you have?