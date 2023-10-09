Barbie, Little Mermaid Halloween Costumes Flying Off Shelves This Year

Barbie and Ariel from “Little Mermaid” are the top Halloween costumes this year, and they’re selling out fast.

According to a rep from HalloweenCostumes.com, the “Barbie” and movie-themed costumes have been very popular in 2023.

Barbie’s licensed costume sales have increased 9x compared to last year, and the site’s “Barbie-Inspired” looks have also grown by 40 percent.

Ariel’s styles are up almost 70% in 2023. The company hopes its inventory will be sufficient for the spooky season. Movies aren’t the only popular Halloween costume topics. Beyoncé and Taylor Swift’s looks are in high demand due to their popular concert tours.

Who or what are you dressing as for Halloween?