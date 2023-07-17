Barbie Madness Hits Ty Pennington, Literally

There’s the Barbie Dream House . . . the Barbie Dream Car . . . and now, there could be a Barbie Dream Room in the hospital ICU. HGTV star Ty Pennington . . . from “Trading Spaces” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” . . . went to the red carpet premiere for the new “Barbie” movie last week. And that was almost his LAST appearance. A couple days after that, he was intubated and flown to the ICU with a serious throat problem. He could barely breathe . . . and needed emergency surgery. It was successful, so he says he’s okay now, but he’s still recovering. In an Instagram post, he said, “From the red carpet, to the ICU . . . [apparently] that sore throat I’ve had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway . . . [it’s] a great reminder to listen to your body when it’s telling you something.” Ty was there . . . at the premiere, not the hospital . . . to promote HGTV’s “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”, which debuted last night.