Barbie To Make Streaming Debut On Max This Fall

Barbie is going to make its streaming debut on Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made the announcement yesterday saying the flick will be available to stream on the platform later this year.

He explained, “Barbie is really important for us. When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the Fall.”

He also said the reason the film won’t be available sooner is the company really believes in the motion picture “window” and that Barbie will follow the steps “that have worked forever [in the business].”

