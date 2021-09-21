Barbie Unveils 2 New Dolls Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month officially began on September 15th and in celebration of the culture, Barbie has created two new dolls.

One of the dolls is inspired by Celia Cruz, who is a recording artist, stage performer, and on-screen actor. The doll is dressed in a red lace dress with her hair in an updo and accessorized with jewelry.

The second doll is inspired by Julia Alvarez, an Dominican-American author and activist.

The Alvarez doll is wearing a black dress with a long black jacket that features butterflies.

Alvarez advocates for several important causes including the use of literacy as a tool to overcome generational poverty.

What was your favorite Barbie doll when you were growing up? How many Barbie dolls did you own? Do your kids play with Barbies?