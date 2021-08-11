Barbie’s Penthouse Could Be Yours

The iconic “Barbie penthouse” once owned by Mattel founders Ruth and Elliot Handler will hit the market Tuesday for just under $10 million! The real-life Barbie and Ken (Barbara and Kenneth), daughter and son of Ruth and Elliot Handler, grew up in the 3-bedroom, 3-and-a-half bathroom Los Angeles condominium. However, it was never quite so “Barbie” until its current owner, interior designer Nicole Sassaman, purchased it from Barbara Segal, who inherited the home from her toy-making parents. Sassaman remodeled the 3,200-square-foot home with “sophisticated but fun” Barbie-doll inspiration during her almost decade-long residence in the penthouse, which will now list on the open market for the first time ever, asking $9,999,888.