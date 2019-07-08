Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson sing "A Star Is Born" duet onstage in London

Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesWe may never get a concert tour featuring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper singing songs from A Star Is Born -- but the two stars of the 1976 version of the movie performed a song from the film onstage together Sunday night.

Barbra Streisand was headlining the U.K.'s Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park when she brought Kris Kristofferson, her co-star in A Star Is Born, onstage for a duet. Barbra sang the movie's smash hit "Evergreen," and then invited Kristofferson onstage, calling him "one of my favorite leading men."

The two then sang "Lost Inside of You," from the movie's soundtrack. You can watch fan-shot video of the performance on YouTube.

According to Rolling Stone, Streisand also welcomed special guest Lionel Richie onstage to sing "The Way We Were."

Like the Gaga/Cooper version, the soundtrack of the 1976 version of A Star Is Born was a huge hit. It was #1 for six weeks and was eventually certified four times platinum.

And, like, "Shallow," the 1976 album's big hit, "Evergreen," co-written by Streisand and Paul Williams, won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The win made Streisand the first woman to be so honored as a composer.

