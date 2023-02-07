Barbra Streisand Announces Release Date For New Memoir

Barbra Streisand recently announced that she has a new memoir about her life and career dropping on November 7th.

Streisand posted the cover of her new book, My Name Is Barbra, and shared the release date for her highly anticipated story.

The publisher of her memoir said, “Dozens of books have been written about Streisand, and now in My Name Is Barbra, she tells her story in her own words.”

The pre-order link is in the bio on her Instagram, and many fans are anxious to hear what juicy details Barbra will reveal in her new book.

Which other artist would you like to see drop a memoir this year?