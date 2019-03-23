Barbra Streisand faces backlash for seemingly defending late Michael Jackson

In an interview with the Times of London, actress Barbra Streisand appeared to defend late Michael Jackson in the wake of the release of a documentary highlighting previous child molestation accusations against the ‘king of pop.’

Streisand reportedly downplayed the accusations of two men who detailed their alleged abuse at the hands of Jackson.

Additionally, she shifted blame toward the men’s parents for the alleged incidents.

The EGOT-winning singer says that she believes Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege in the documentary that they were abused by Jackson as children. “Oh absolutely,” she said in the interview. “That was too painful,” Variety reports.

But despite the material being painful to watch, she seems to have some sympathy for the late pop star. “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has,” said Streisand, according to Variety.

‘You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard them say’ (the grown-up Robson and Safechuk), “they were thrilled to be there,” said Streisand, according to Variety. “They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

According to Variety, when asked if She’s angry with Jackson, Streisand replies, “It’s a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shows and the dancing and the hats?”

Following the interview the famous singer has received heavy backlash especially on the social media site Twitter.

Streisand has not spoken out following the interview’s release.