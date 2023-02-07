Barbra Streisand releasing memoir in November

Viking

We’re about to learn a whole lot more about Barbra Streisand. The 80-year-old icon is set to release her memoir, My Name is Barbra, on November 7.

According to the book’s publisher, Babs “tells her own story about her life and extraordinary career,” including growing up in Brooklyn, her early struggles, her breakout performance in Funny Girl and more. “The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming,” the publisher says.

My Name is Barbra will delve into her achievements as a singer, actor, director, producer, songwriter, philanthropist and more, and will touch on her friendships with big names like Marlon Brando and Madeline Albright, as well as her relationship with husband James Brolin.

