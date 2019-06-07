Barbra Streisand to headline Madison Square Garden for first time in 13 years

ABC/Craig SjodinStart spreading the news...Barbra Streisand is coming back to New York City.

The diva will headline New York's famed Madison Square Garden on August 3, and it will mark her first time playing the legendary venue in 13 years. Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, June 17, at 9 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The last time she played in the New York City area was a show two years ago at Barclays Center in her home borough of Brooklyn.

According to Pollstar, La Streisand said, "There are no fans like New York fans and I can't wait to return to Madison Square Garden to perform some new songs, some old songs and anything I find in between."

The music legend released a new album, Walls, this past November. It debuted at #12 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The Madison Square Garden date isn't the first show that Barbra has announced for 2019: She's also headlining the U.K. festival British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on July 7.

