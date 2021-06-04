Barbra Streisand’s ‘Release Me 2’ coming in August

Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings

Barbra Streisand‘s putting out her first album since 2018, though the songs on the album aren’t exactly what you’d call “new.”

Release Me 2, due out August 6, will feature a collection of ten previously unreleased recordings from the legendary diva. The first volume, Release Me, came out in 2012.

The first track to be, um, released from Release Me 2 is “I’d Want It to Be You,” a duet with country music icon Willie Nelson. The song was originally supposed to be on Barbra’s 2014 duets album Partners, but since it wasn’t quite finished it didn’t make the final album.

The earliest recording on Release Me 2 dates back to 1962: It’s a version of “Right As the Rain,” written for the 1944 Broadway musical Bloomer Girl. There are also versions of Randy Newman‘s “Living Without You” from 1971, and Carole King‘s “You Light Up My Life” from 1974. A duet with Barry Gibb, “If Only You Were Mine,” dates back to 2005, while a take on “Rainbow Connection,” sung with Kermit the Frog, was originally cut in 1979.

“Working on this second volume of Release Me has been a lovely walk down memory lane…a chance to revisit, and in some cases, add a finishing instrumental touch to songs that still resonate for me in meaningful ways,” says Barbra in a statement.

The album will be available digitally, as a CD, and on vinyl in various colors.

