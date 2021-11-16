Barney Is Back

This could be your worse nightmare coming back to haunt you. Jennifer’s oldest daughter loved Barney, as did Bill’s daughters. If you were a parent or kid in the ’90s, you certainly could not escape “Barney and Friends”. And now there’s a docuseries in the works about Barney and how he became so beloved . . . and so HATED. It comes out next year on Peacock in 3-episodes. While an official title hasn’t been announced, the series promises to, quote, “examine the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, who captured the hearts of millions of children . . . “Then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early internet, and playgrounds around the world.” It’ll include exclusive interviews and archived footage from the cast and crew and even critics.

