Barry Manilow announces brief August arena tour

Barry Manilow is bringing his hit-packed show to the East Coast this August.

Barry’s Hits 2022 tour, featuring special guest Dave Koz, will kick off August 4 in Boston and wrap up in Philadelphia, PA on August 14. In between, he’ll perform in Newark, NJ; Queens, NY; Allentown, PA; and Providence, RI.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 13 at 11 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster; American Express Card members can get them starting May 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

If you’d prefer to see Barry in Sin City, his The Hits Come Home! show at the Westgate International Theater in Las Vegas has been extended through 2023.

Here are the dates and venues for the Hits 2022 arena tour:

8/4 -– Boston, MA, TD Garden

8/5 -– Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

8/6 -– Belmont Park, NY, UBS Arena

8/12 –- Allentown, PA, PPL Center

8/13 –- Providence, RI, Dunkin’ Donuts Center

8/14 –- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

