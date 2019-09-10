Barry Manilow extends Las Vegas residency into March 2020

STILETTO Entertainment

STILETTO EntertainmentBarry Manilow has extended his residency at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, where he's been performing since May of 2018.

Manilow, who just wrapped up a New York City run on Broadway, will launch his 2020 Vegas dates on February 13. Right now, he has a total of 12 shows scheduled through March 28. The performances will feature nearly all of the entertainer's top 40 hits, augmented by video walls and special effects.

Tickets for the newly announced dates of his show Manilow: Las Vegas -- The Hits Come Home! go on sale this Monday, September 16, at 10 a.m. PT, via Ticketmaster, online or at the Westgate box office.

Manilow's next concert is September 14 in London's Hyde Park. Starting September 19, he'll start another run of shows at the Westgate, which are scheduled to wrap up October 19.

Here are all of Manilow's newly announced 2020 dates:

February 13-15, 20-22

March 5-7, 26-28

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.